Student stabbed near West Adams High

A student was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after being stabbed near West Adams High School in the Pico-Union area.

The altercation was reported some time before 4 p.m. near the intersection of W. Washington Blvd. and S. Vermont Ave.

The current condition of the student is unknown.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was immediately available.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

