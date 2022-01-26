Student stabbed on campus in Los Angeles; search for suspect underway

A high school student in Los Angeles was stabbed on campus Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles School Police Department confirmed to FOX 11.

The incident happened at 12:45 p.m. at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, located at 322 Lucas Ave. in Los Angeles. School police responded to the high school on a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim suffering from two stab wounds.

The victim, a 17-year-old male student, was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No description of the suspect was released, however, authorities said it was a male student.

The school is currently on lockdown as police are actively conducting a search for the suspect.

Police were asking parents to wait and refrain from trying to pick up their children from school.

