Student arrested for making threats of explosives at Baldwin Park high school

A student at Sierra Vista High School has been arrested after allegedly making multiple threats of explosives on school grounds, according to the Baldwin Park Police Department.

The first incident happened back on May 25, according to BPPD, when Sierra Vista staff got an email after class had ended for the day, saying that there were explosives on campus. The threat prompted a large police response, including bomb-sniffing dogs from multiple local agencies, but no explosives were found.

Less than a week later, the school received more threats from the same person. With help from the FBI, police were able to identify the person they believe sent the threats as a juvenile student at the school. He was arrested on Tuesday and according to police evidence was found in his home linking him to the threats.

Police are still investigating what happened. Anyone with any information is asked to call Baldwin Park Police Detective Andres Villalobos at 626-960-1955.