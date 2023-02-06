Expand / Collapse search

Strong winds topple trees, power lines in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A Wind Advisory remains in effect Monday as windy weather continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing along powerful wind gusts that toppled trees and some power poles.

In West Los Angeles, the strong wind gusts led to some damage among cars parked under a 30 to 40-ft. pine tree that was uprooted from the sidewalk. 

Video from the scene around 1:30 a.m. shows several cars with broken windshields and crushed metal. 

The strong winds also led to some downed power lines, but did not result in any power outages. 

On Santa Monica Boulevard, a 60-ft. acacia tree was uprooted. 

Powerful winds are expected to continue to sweep across the Southland, with gusts of up to 40 mph in some areas.