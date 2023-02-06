Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes

A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday.

The landslide affected at least five homes, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.

Authorities are still surveying the area, so it's not clear what the extent of the damage is yet.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.