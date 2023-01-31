California's Central Sierra mountains already hit 100% of its snowfall total for a whole year

Talk about a lot of snow!

While California's winter season has just a couple months left to go, it looks like the snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, according to UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.

Climatologists announced Monday that the most recent storm brought three more inches of new snow over 24 hours, bringing the season total to 360 in. (30 ft.), which is usually the average recorded come April.

The California Department of Water Resources also announced statewide snow water equivalent is 210% of normal for Jan. 30 and 129% of the average for April 1.

The Southern Sierra is at 255% of its average, the Central Sierra is 211% and the Northern Sierra/Trinity region is 172%.