Grapevine travel warning issued amid Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Interstate 5 near the Grapevine due to snow and icy conditions expected late Sunday into Monday.

The advisory remains in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the area will see between an inch and three inches of snow, mainly on north-facing slopes.

Snow level around 4,000 feet Sunday evening is expected, lowering to 3,500 feet overnight into Monday morning, the NWS added.

Wind gusts as high as 55 mph will also be strongest through the I-5 corridor.

Officials advise travelers expect delays and possible road closures.

Strong winds could also cause tree damage and reduced visibility in blowing snow, the NWS warned.

For the latest road conditions, call 511.