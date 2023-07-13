'Stranger Things' haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

article

Get ready to escape Vecna's curse!

Universal Studios on Thursday announced it will debut a "Stranger Things"-themed haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

"This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme," a statement revealing the haunted house read.

"The "Stranger Things" haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. "

"Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna's deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna's chilling mind lair."

"Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse."

The "Stranger Things" attraction joins "The Last of Us" haunted house also making its debut.

Based on the hit Naughty Dog and PlayStation game, which inspired the HBO series of the same name, the house will appear as part of Universal's annual theme park event in Hollywood and Orlando.

A costumed actor walks around the park scaring visitors on the opening night of the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, in Universal City, California, September 9 , 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Guests will have to survive a terrifying journey alongside fellow survivors and the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, while navigating the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone. Inside, fans will glimpse iconic game locations including The Hotel Grand, and come face-to-face with terrifying Clickers, Raiders, Runners and Stalkers, and more.

Tickets for the annual spooky event are now on sale, with several options available including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights through Tuesday, October 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com .

Halloween Horror Nights, which began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997, is an annual event featuring both IP-based and original houses and horror attractions. Recent years have featured houses themed around "Halloween," "Black Phone," "The Walking Dead," and The Weeknd's "After Hours" album.