Knott's Scary Farm 2023 dates revealed

Believe it or not - we are halfway through 2023.

Fans of spooky season know that means - Halloween is right around the corner!

Knott's Berry Farm announced the return of its popular frightening event Knott's Scary Farm this fall, marking its 50th year in operation.

The annual event will run from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31 on select nights, offering visitors everything from spook-tacular mazes and streets to costumed characters and themed food and drinks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A general view of atmsophere at Knott's Scary Farm black carpet event at Knott's Berry Farm on September 30, 2016 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

The Knott's Scary Pass is now on sale for $149 for all Knott's Berry Farm pass holders.

Passes for non-season pass holders cost $159 and go on sale on June 9.

Don't forget season passes are only available while supplies last and tend to sell out quick. For more information, visit knotts.com.