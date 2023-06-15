Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2023 tickets on sale, details revealed

Universal Studios on Thursday revealed some exciting new details for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at both Hollywood and Orlando theme parks.

Halloween Horror Nights, which features terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones and outrageous live entertainment, debuts in Hollywood Thursday, Sept. 7 and in Orlando on Friday, Sept. 1.

New this year is a haunted house inspired by "The Last of Us." Based on the hit Naughty Dog and PlayStation game, which inspired the HBO series of the same name, the house will appear as part of Universal's annual theme park event in Hollywood and Orlando.

"We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more," said Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort. "The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights," added John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Guests will have to survive a terrifying journey alongside fellow survivors and the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, while navigating the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone. Inside, fans will glimpse iconic game locations including The Hotel Grand, and come face-to-face with terrifying Clickers, Raiders, Runners and Stalkers, and more.

Tickets for the annual spooky event are now on sale, with several options available including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

Additional details, including new haunted houses, will be revealed soon.

Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights through Tuesday, October 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com .

Halloween Horror Nights, which began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997, is an annual event featuring both IP-based and original houses and horror attractions. Recent years have featured houses themed around "Halloween," "Black Phone," "The Walking Dead," and The Weeknd's "After Hours" album.