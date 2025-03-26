Stephen A. Smith: I would've swung on LeBron James had he slapped me

The Brief Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James had a heated exchange during a Lakers game, which went viral and was sparked by Smith's comments about James' son, Bronny. LeBron James mocked Smith's repeated discussions of their confrontation, likening it to a "Taylor Swift tour run" during an interview. Smith responded to James' comments by suggesting their feud could escalate, but later clarified he would only retaliate if provoked.



Stephen A. Smith continues to speak out against LeBron James – this time, the popular sports TV personality reacting to the Los Angeles Lakers star's recent interview.

Earlier in the month, a cell phone video showing James confronting Smith went during a Lakers game went viral. In the video, the two had a heated exchange, ending with "King James" walking off the conversation, appearing upset.

Since the video came out, Stephen A. Smith have spoken out multiple times in the days following the brief confrontation. The ESPN star recalled the "incident" hours after it happened on the network's show, First Take, saying the Lakers superstar confronted Smith over comments he made about James' son Bronny James.

Fast-forward to March 26, LeBron James mocked Smith's willingness to speak on the Mar. 6 exchange, calling it a "Taylor Swift tour run."

"He's going to be smiling from ear to ear when he hears me talking about him," James said, referring to "he" as Stephen A. Smith during an interview with Pat McAfee on ESPN. "Oh my God, he's got to get home and grab some ice cream out of the f*****g freezer, sitting there in his tighty whities on the couch."

Smith took exception to James' Mar. 26 comments, asking the viewers if they wanted this feud to be "a reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith."

"I would have gotten my kick because [if] that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him," Smith, 57, said during his radio show on Wednesday.

Smith clarified his own comments on social media moments after saying the above comments on air, saying he would have theoretically hit second.

"I would have gotten my ass thoroughly kicked," Smith said in the post, noting James' 6-foot-8 frame.

James then shared a video of Smith training in boxing gloves with a caption that included about a dozen crying-laughing emojis and a note that read in-part "WHOMP WHOMP."