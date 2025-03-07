LeBron James, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have heated exchange during Lakers-Knicks game

The Brief A brief confrontation between LeBron James and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has gone viral. Smith shared his side of the story on Friday's episode of "First Take." The Lakers beat the Knicks 113-109 in the overtime thriller.



The Los Angeles Lakers had a thrilling overtime home victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

However, it’s what happened on the sidelines that is raising eyebrows.

What we know:

At some point during the game, LeBron James, who recently surpassed 50,000 career points, came face-to-face with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Their brief exchange was captured by a social media user who posted the video to X, showing James being visibly upset.

Stephen A. Smith shares his side of the story

What they're saying:

On Friday morning, Stephen A. Smith shared his side of the story on ESPN’s "First Take."

He began his account by explaining that James approached him "unexpectedly."

Smith continued to explain that James confronted him about "making sure I mind what I say about his son. I can’t repeat the words because they’re not suited for FCC airways."

Smith said he had no intention of discussing the brief confrontation but explained he felt he didn’t have a choice because the moment went viral.

"That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard," Smith said.

He went on to imply the moment could have been avoided because James' agent, Rich Paul, has his number and James could’ve reached out to him privately if needed.

"Instead, he elected to confront me while I was sitting courtside," Smith said.

He went on to explain that he attended the game with Larry David and Ari Emanuel, the CEO of entertainment and media agency, Endeavor (formerly William Morris Endeavor and WME-IMG), and felt he didn't feel that was the appropriate time or place to have that conversation.



"He walked right up to me and said what he had to say. Apparently, he feels like I was slighting his son," Smith said.

"I have nothing but the best wishes for Bronny James. I wish him nothing the best and I hope he flourishes into an NBA star," Smith said. "I was talking about the position he was put in by his dad."

Smith then referred to James’ direct quotes from previous interviews and that before the 2024 NBA Draft, he informed teams he'd go where his son goes.

Smith proceeded to say that he feels the comments LeBron James has made put "immense pressure" on Bronny.

"He could’ve called me," Smith reiterated. "As a father, I get it. I’m not offended; I’m not insulted."

Smith also said on Friday’s show if he was in LeBron James’ position, he likely would have done the same thing.

The "First Take" host said when he made comments about Bronny James and expressed concerns about his career trajectory, he was simply doing his job.

"I get paid to call it like I said," Smith added.

The other side:

LeBron James has not yet commented on his words to the ESPN host.

By the numbers:



On the court, it was business as usual for "King James."

In nearly 44 minutes played, he had 31 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers beat the Knicks 113-109 in the overtime thriller.

The Men in Purple and Gold are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

