Molly Qerim confirms exit from ESPN's 'First Take'

The Brief Molly Qerim confirmed she's leaving ESPN's "First Take." She started hosting the show in 2015. Qerim, an Emmy Award winner, has also worked for CBS Sports and the NFL Network.



ESPN's "First Take" will undergo another big shakeup just months after Shannon Sharpe's dismissal.

Molly Querim confirms her exit from ‘First Take’

What we know:

After ten years at ESPN, "First Take" host Molly Qerim confirmed on social media on Tuesday morning that she's decided to step away from the gig as Stephen A. Smith's sidekick, adding that "the news came out earlier than I intended."

Molly Qerim (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,) (Getty Images)

"After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career," she wrote in her Instagram stories. "Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports – and with all of you, the best fans in the world."

She concluded her statement telling fans to "stay tuned."

A reason for her departure was not provided.

Meanwhile, ESPN announced a multi-year extension with Malika Andrews on Tuesday.

Stephen A. Smith, ESPN react

What they're saying:

Stephen A. Smith began Tuesday's show discussing her decision.

"Molly announced last night she will be departing from ESPN," Smith said. "She's elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, and incomparable kindness. She's been part of our enormous success for a decade."

"We'll miss her and wish her every blessing in her future. I personally am grateful to her for her friendship and I will miss spending every weekday morning with her right by my side," he added.

"We respect Molly's decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN," the outlet's president of content, Burke Magnus, said in an issued statement.

The backstory:

The Emmy Award winner graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and went onto earn her Master's in Journalism from Quinnipiac University. In addition to ESPN, she has also worked for CBS Sports and the NFL Network.