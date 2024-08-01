SR-150 in Santa Paula reopens following months-long closure due to mudslide

Good news for Ventura County!

A portion of SR-150 in Santa Paula that was shut down in February following a major landslide reopened Thursday, according to Caltrans District 7 officials.

The 12-mile stretch of highway provides a "key roadway connection to Ojai."

"Residents have restored access in time for new school year," officials said in a tweet along with a photo showing a school bus on the road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mudslide in Santa Paula shuts down SR-150

One-lane closures will still be in effect between Stonegate and Mupu roads for the remainder of the work to be completed, which includes constructing a retaining wall, officials said. The closures take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pedestrian path through the private property will remain open and both northbound and southbound shoulders will remain closed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Massive Ventura County landslide shuts down portion of CA-150

According to Caltrans, the hillside along SR-150 also known as Ojai Road, began to slide in early February, as massive storms rolled through the area. More than 150 feet of the road was completely covered by mud and debris. Officials had originally set a target date to reopeon one lane for May.



