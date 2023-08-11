Squatters take over multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills mansion
Hollywood, Calif. - A multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills was trashed by a group of squatters, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD responded to reports of a screaming woman at the mansion on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived they found the home strewn with trash, glass, and furniture shreds, according to reports.
A man and two women were handcuffed by police and removed from the residence. The group was cited for trespassing but later released, according to reports.
One neighbor said the group occupied the home for approximately four to five days.
The property was once listed for more than $10 million.