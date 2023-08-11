Squatters take over multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills mansion

A multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills was trashed by a group of squatters, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD responded to reports of a screaming woman at the mansion on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived they found the home strewn with trash, glass, and furniture shreds, according to reports.

SUGGESTED:

A man and two women were handcuffed by police and removed from the residence. The group was cited for trespassing but later released, according to reports.

SUGGESTED:

One neighbor said the group occupied the home for approximately four to five days.

The property was once listed for more than $10 million.