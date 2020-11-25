Eviction at a Caltrans-owned El Sereno home draws protests

An eviction at a home in El Sereno drew protesters in the area Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a vacant home owned by Caltrans near the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Poplar Boulevard. As the eviction was taking place, a large group of demonstrators crowded the law-enforcement officers.

CHP said officers were trying to arrest the squatters at the home. Officials did not say how many people were hurt or arrested during the tense series of incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

