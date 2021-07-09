'At what point does it stop?': Standoff continues between homeowner, squatter on social assistance

The saga continues for a Lakewood family who can't move into their own home because the squatter inside appears to have more rights.

"At what point does it stop?"

Korri Olson, her husband and the couple's 2-year-old son can only wonder. A woman who has taken up residence in the living room of the home they bought over a year ago, still refuses to move out.

The family remains in limbo despite the fact that the following took place over the last couple of weeks since FOX 11 shared the story:

A Norwalk Judge just sided that person living in the house was not affected by COVID-19, financially, and her case does not fit into the moratorium on evictions. She is demanding a jury trial, when there are no juries operating in Norwalk, due to Covid, which will buy her months.

Inspectors have found mold and serious damage to the foundation from water in the house. One of them telling us he fears that someone walking on the kitchen floor may just fall through. City inspectors have been called to assess the damage on the foundation.

The person living in the house, a 51 years old woman who has no record of employment since the mid-1990s, is being represented by Legal Aid so she doesn’t have to pay for legal fees. The couple who bought the home has already spent thousands of dollars, settling with other squatters they had to pay to get out, plus legal fees, the house mortgage and inspections to keep up with the damage that they can’t get into to fix (since they need her permission, legally, to enter). On top of all that, thousands of dollars more should this standoff ends up in a jury trial.

The Olson’s, the two-year-old and their dog are staying in the bedroom of a relative, and fear they may not be able to hold on much longer, financially or emotionally.

The state has just extended the eviction moratorium, until at least, the fall. While politicians say that programs will help the landlords who are not getting rent, the Olsons can’t get help. They never rented to the woman so the family is technically not the woman's landlord. Because of this, the Olsons are basically a family trying to move into their single-family home, which was supposed to be one of the exceptions to the moratorium when it was extended.

We’ll keep you posted.