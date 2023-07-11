'Speed limit cameras' in California may be coming soon: Here's where

The State Assembly on Tuesday will decide the fate of a bill that would set up a pilot program in six California cities, including Los Angeles and Long Beach, that would ticket speeding drivers through the use of speed cameras instead of police officers.

AB-645 would authorize all the pilot cities - LA, Long Beach, Glendale, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose - to set up speed cameras to issue automatic tickets for drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit.

Civil penalties would be $50, $100, $200 or $500 for exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph, 16 mph, 26 mph and over 100 mph.

The first violation notice would be a warning.

The pilot program would last five years and then be assessed.

If the program is successful in the pilot cities, it could be expanded throughout California.



