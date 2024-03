SpaceX Starship successfully reaches space; mission still underway

For SpaceX, the third time was the charm. Starship and its Super Heavy booster rocket – the most powerful ever flown – blasted off successfully from south Texas this morning on an uncrewed suborbital test flight.

The rocket’s two previous missions ended with in-flight explosions, but this attempt saw a seemingly flawless liftoff through the fog, followed by successful stage separation before the Starship spacecraft reached space. The only apparent issue came as the booster rocket prepared to return to land; its engines did not all re-ignite and SpaceX confirmed a "hard splashdown" for the first stage in the Gulf of Mexico.

LINK: Watch SpaceX's live coverage on their website

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Starship's engines ignite (image via SpaceX stream)

What is Starship?

Starship is SpaceX’s reusable spacecraft, designed to carry over 100 tons of cargo – and, eventually, people – to space and then fly back to Earth to be launched again.

The Starship spacecraft is launched atop SpaceX’s new Super Heavy booster, a 33-engine monstrosity – also reusable – that is more powerful than even NASA’s Saturn moon rockets of the 1960s. Fully stacked, the Starship combination reaches 397 feet high.

The Starbase facility is seen a day before Starship Flight 3's scheduled launch near Boca Chica beach on March 13, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The rocket is being developed to reduce the cost of launches and possibly take humans to the moon and Mars. NASA plans to use Starship as its lunar lander during the upcoming Artemis missions later this decade, landing astronauts on the moon and then carrying them back up to the Orion capsule.

What happened during the first two Starship launches?

The first Starship launch, back in April 2023, ended with an in-flight explosion just before stage separation. An investigation later determined that leaking fuel lines inside the booster had caught fire, which ultimately led to the loss of communication to the booster engines and control of the rocket.

Meanwhile, the launch blasted sand and debris from the launch pad, creating a technical and an environmental hazard. The company installed a water-deluge system for the second flight to keep that from happening.

That second flight, though, also ended with an explosion, but later in the ascent. Unlike the first mission, all of the Raptor engines fire up and continued to burn through stage separation. Moments later, one engine "failed energetically" – likely due to a liquid oxygen filter blockage – leading to an explosion that destroyed the booster.

The Starship upper stage continued toward orbit until a leak during liquid oxygen venting led to a fire, cutting power to all six engines, which in turn activated the vehicle’s automatic self-destruct.

SpaceX says these failures were part of their learn-as-you-fly philosophy and they implemented a number of upgrades for the third flight.

No astronauts were aboard any of the flights.

What is the flight plan?

In this third mission, SpaceX hopes to not only get Starship to space and back – a successful ascent and then descent for both stages – but also accomplish multiple goals along the way.

Reaching space was a primary goal. With that accomplished, engineers were able to test the craft's new payload door and demonstrate propellant transfer while the upper stage was coasting.

A planned first-ever in-space reignition of the craft's engines did not happen; the reason was not immediately clear.

Starship is also flying a different flight path. The previous two flights were scheduled to "land" in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii; this mission is targeting the Indian Ocean.

"This new flight path enables us to attempt new techniques like in-space engine burns while maximizing public safety," SpaceX said.