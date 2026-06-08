2 children, 1 adult found dead in shooting in Canoga Park

Three people, two of them being children, were found dead at a home in Canoga Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue a little after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. Upon arrival, the three people were found with gunshot wounds and all three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the names of the people found dead at the home. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Officials have not released the ages of the two children. The childrens' relationship with the adult found dead remains unknown as of Sunday night.