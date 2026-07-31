Southern California weather: Extreme heat, high surf to dominate over the weekend

The Brief A strong dome of high pressure is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to Southern California this weekend, with peak valley temperatures reaching between 106 and 110 degrees and desert highs flirting with 120. High surf advisories are in effect through Saturday at 5 p.m. due to a southerly swell fueled by Tropical Storm Genevieve, creating 4- to 8-foot breaking waves, sets exceeding 9 feet, and dangerous rip currents. An air quality alert remains active for the Inland Empire through Sunday night, while slight cooling is expected early next week alongside a potential return of humidity.



Extreme heat and high surf will dominate Southern California over the weekend as a dome of high pressure hovers over the region.

What we know:

The National Weather Service warned of "dangerously hot" temperatures and has issued Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings for most of the region.

Extreme Heat

Friday and Saturday are expected to be the peak of the heat wave.

Highs in the valleys could reach between 106 and 110 degrees, while inland desert areas like Palm Springs and the Mojave region could see temperatures flirting with 120 degrees. Mountain communities below 6,000 feet could see record-breaking temperatures in the 90s. Several coastal and inland communities across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties will reach highs in the mid-90s.

However, unlike last weekend, monsoonal moisture is not expected to be a factor.

High Surf and High Tides

A high surf advisory is in effect due to a southerly swell driven by energy from Tropical Storm Genevieve, a former hurricane weakening off the coast.

Large breaking waves between 4 and 8 feet are expected, with sets beyond 9 feet possible alongside dangerous rip currents. High tides are also expected to impact beaches from Long Beach through Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as Catalina and Santa Barbara islands. The alert is in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Air Quality Alert

An air quality alert has been issued in the Inland Empire due to harmful levels of ozone pollution through Sunday at 8 p.m. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and run air conditioners or purifiers.

Across the West

Dig deeper:

Much of the Southwest is likely to see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, during what's typically the hottest part of the year.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Las Vegas and Phoenix are likely to be two of the hottest cities alongside Death Valley and other parts of Southern California, with temperatures as high as 118 to 120 degrees.

Las Vegas is already holding a six-day streak of consecutive days over 110 degrees, and the FOX Forecast Center said Sin City could continue to see temps at 110 or higher through the next week. The city's highest record was set in July 2024 at 11 days.

What's next:

Slight cooling is expected by early next week as temperatures slowly drop into the upper 80s and 90s. However, meteorologists warn that humidity and monsoonal moisture could make a return to the forecast.