SoCal authorities announce massive DUI crackdown for Super Bowl Sunday

The Brief Southern California law enforcement agencies are launching a massive DUI enforcement campaign ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to prevent impaired driving. The CHP, LAPD, and LA County Sheriff's Department will deploy saturation patrols and checkpoints to monitor for alcohol and drug impairment. While high-visibility enforcement is confirmed, specific checkpoint locations across the entire region are often kept fluid to maximize effectiveness.



Law enforcement agencies across Southern California issued a stern reminder Friday for residents to prioritize road safety during Super Bowl Sunday festivities.

To combat a historical rise in impaired driving during the big game, officials are ramping up patrols and urge fans to secure sober transportation in advance.

What we know:

Personnel with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will have an increased presence on the roadways this weekend.

The "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk" initiative will see a surge in officers specifically tasked with identifying drivers under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or prescription medications.

What they're saying:

Officials are emphasizing that the excitement of the game should not cloud judgment regarding the trip home.

"Super Bowl Sunday brings excitement, energy and visitors from across the country," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Our goal is to keep California's roads safe, and we will actively enforce laws against unsafe and reckless driving. At the end of the day, the real winner is the one who makes it home safely."

What's next:

Drivers can expect to see a significant increase in patrol vehicles and marked sobriety checkpoints starting Friday and continuing through the early hours of Monday morning.

Law enforcement will be maintaining a "zero-tolerance" policy for those found operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials advise making a plan for safe transportation before the partying starts.

Designate a Driver: Identify a "sober MVP" who commits to not drinking.

Use Rideshares: Ensure apps like Uber or Lyft are updated and ready.

Report Danger: If you see a driver behaving erratically, call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected DUI.