How to score a free Chipotle burrito during the Super Bowl this Sunday

The Brief Chipotle is giving away up to $1 million in free entrées on Sunday, February 8, to counter AI-generated Super Bowl commercials. Fans must text a hidden code from a 30-second Instagram Reel titled "The Chipotle Realest 30" to 888222 to claim one of 100,000 free meals. The exact timing of the Instagram post is unconfirmed, though it will occur between halftime and the start of the third quarter.



Calling all Chipotle fans! If you’ve been craving a free burrito, you’ll want to keep your phone charged and your thumbs ready this Super Bowl Sunday.

What you can do:

Chipotle is skipping the multi-million dollar TV spot in favor of a single, high-stakes Instagram Reel.

At some point after the halftime show but before the third quarter begins, the brand will publish "The Chipotle Realest 30" on its official Instagram account.

Here's how it works.

The video will contain a unique keyword. The first 100,000 eligible U.S. residents (aged 13+) to text that keyword to 888222 will receive a digital code for a free entrée, which can be redeemed through February 12.

Additionally, Chipotle is launching three "Game Day Nacho Hacks"—customizable digital-only bundles—available from February 5 to February 8.

What they're saying:

Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s interim chief marketing officer, explained the strategy as a direct jab at the rise of artificial intelligence in advertising.

"When AI shows up in a TV ad after halftime, we're seizing that one moment to reward fans with what they really want: real food," Perdue said.

She emphasized that the activation underscores the company’s focus on ingredients prepared without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Timeline:

February 5–8: Game Day Nacho Hacks available exclusively on the Chipotle app and website.

February 8 (Sunday): The "Realest 30" Instagram Reel drops between halftime and the third quarter.

February 9: Early access to Chicken al Pastor for Chipotle Rewards members.

February 10: Chicken al Pastor returns to all restaurants for a limited time.

February 12: Deadline to redeem free entrée codes earned during the Super Bowl promotion.

What's next:

The "Realest 30" Reel will only be live for approximately 30 seconds before it is removed from the @Chipotle feed, making the window to find the keyword extremely narrow.

Once all 100,000 codes are claimed, the promotion will officially end.

Fans are encouraged to follow the brand on Instagram and have their messaging apps ready during the halftime break.

Following the game, the fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor will return to menus on February 10, with early access for Rewards members on February 9.