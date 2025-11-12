Southern California braces for potent storm: Key timeline and forecast details

The Brief Southern California is set to experience a significant storm, bringing cooler temperatures, widespread rain, gusty winds, mountain snow, and high surf. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures could drop by up to 20 degrees, with rain beginning Wednesday night in Northern California and moving southward by Thursday morning. The storm may cause mud and debris flow in burn scar areas, with rainfall expected to reach 1–2 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2–5 inches in mountains and foothills.



After days of above-average temperatures, Southern California is about to be hit by a potent storm that will bring cooler temperatures, widespread rain, gusty winds, mountain snow, and high surf to the region.

What we know:

Forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS) say temperatures could drop by as much as 20 degrees from Tuesday to Friday as a powerful storm makes its way to the area.

An atmospheric river will hit Northern California, and the impacts from that storm will then push southward into Southern California.

NWS models indicate wet weather will strike San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties by as early as Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, it will move into Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

The storm is forecast to be cold enough to bring snowfall to mountain areas at elevations as low as 6,000 feet. In addition, mud and debris flow in and around recent burn scar areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties could occur.

Timeline:

See a detailed timeline of the storm below.

Wednesday: Low rain chances for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Thursday: Increased cloud cover with pockets of sunshine; dry conditions persist.

Late Thursday: Rain chances begin to rise, starting in Ventura County.

Friday: Heavy rain expected to arrive by 3 a.m., affecting morning commutes; snow in mountain areas and potential thunderstorms across SoCal.

Saturday and Sunday: Continued rain and showers; snowfall in higher elevations.

Monday and Tuesday: Rain chances extend into early next week.

How Much Rain Is Expected?

By the numbers:

The NWS predicts between 1 and 2 inches of rain across the coasts and valleys and between 2 and 4 inches for the mountains and foothills. Flood watches could be issued if needed, especially in the event of heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

How Cold Will It Get?

During the cold storm, afternoon highs will reach the low 60s for inland and coastal communities and mid-40s for the mountains.

What's next:

The storm is expected to last through the weekend, with chances of rain possibly lingering into early next week.