Southern California's wet weather clears, but forecast shows surprising midweek shift

The Brief Steady rain is expected to persist across Southern California through Monday before beginning to diminish on Tuesday morning. While the current storm system is exiting, forecast models suggest a shift in conditions for the remainder of the week. The exact timing of the next weather pattern—and whether it brings more precipitation or a cold snap—remains under observation.



Southern California is facing a final stretch of rainy weather through Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting a transition to dryer, sunnier conditions by mid-week.

While rainfall totals are expected to be light, officials have maintained evacuation warnings and road closures due to saturated ground and the ongoing risk of debris flows.

Cooler, drier week ahead

What we know:

Southern California’s stretch of rainy days is expected to continue Monday, but dry skies may return Tuesday with sunshine expected towards the end of the week.

But NWS forecasters are cautiously optimistic about rain moving out of the region, noting that Tuesday may be drier than originally indicated.

Additional rainfall amounts through Tuesday will generally be around 0.25 inches or less, though northwest San Luis Obispo County could see up to 1 inch, according to the latets forecast.

As the storm system moves into Baja Mexico on Wednesday, dry conditions will return and temperatures will rebound, though they will remain below normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s, officials said.

Forecast models uncertain

What we don't know:

While the immediate storm is exit-bound, meteorologists are still monitoring late-week developments.

There is currently a lack of consensus among major forecast models regarding a secondary low-pressure system.

It remains unclear if this will result in a significant drop in temperatures, a return of offshore winds, or a separate, lighter band of precipitation by Friday.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here are rainfall totals (in inches) across Southern California:

Los Angeles County (3-day)

Agoura: 0.77

Agoura Hills: 1.02

Alhambra: 1.29

Bel Air: 1.27

Beverly Hills: 1.28

Burbank: 1.13

Calabasas: 0.99

Canoga Park: 0.95

Castaic: 1.01

Chatsworth Reservoir: 1.04

Claremont: 1.28

Culver City: 0.82

Del Valle: 1.15

Downtown Los Angeles: 1.16

East Pasadena: 1.25

Eaton Dam: 1.39

Hansen Dam: 1.21

Hawthorne: 0.41

Hollywood Reservoir: 1.31

La Canada Flintridge: 2.01

La Habra Heights: 0.59

Lancaster: 0.38

LAX: 0.58

La Verne: 1.85

Leo Carrillo: 0.84

Long Beach: 0.59

Mt. Baldy: 2.19

Newhall: 1.46

Northridge: 1.07

Pacoima Dam: 2.01

Palmdale: 0.30

Porter Ranch: 1.78

Santa Monica: 0.71

Saugus: 1.42

Sierra Madre: 1.28

South Gate: 0.48

Van Nuys: 0.73

Warm Springs: 2.22

Whittier: 1.53

Whittier Hills: 1.12

Woodland Hills: 1.33

Orange County (2-day)

Anaheim Barber City: 0.70

Anaheim Hills: 0.63

Bell Canyon: 0.48

Brea Olinda: 0.83

Carbon Canyon Dam: 0.69

Corona Del Mar: 0.63

Costa Mesa: 0.42

Fullerton Dam: 0.68

Fullerton Airport: 0.31

Garden Grove: 0.51

Huntington Beach: 0.59

Laguna Beach at Woodland: 0.63

Laguna Niguel Park: 0.63

Lower Oso Creek: 0.63

Oceanview: 0.59

Orange County Reservoir: 0.55

Yorba Reservoir: 0.60

Riverside County (2-day)

Allandale: 2.28

Angeles Hill: 2.04

Banning Bench: 10.02

Beaumont: 0.79

Cathedral City: 0.20

Desert Hot Springs: 0.04

French Valley Airport: 0.24

Lake Matthews: 0.17

Live Oak Canyon: 1.97

Moreno Clark: 0.43

Morongo Valley: 0.04

Mt. San Jacinto: 0.08

Murrieta CK at Tenaja: 0.44

Norco: 0.31

North Elsinore: 0.35

Palm Springs Airport: 0.02

Perris: 0.20

Prado Dam: 0.31

Potrero Canyon: 0.44

Riverside Airport: 0.31

San Jacinto North: 0.39

Temecula: 0.90

Vista Grande: 2.44

San Bernardino County (2-day)

Adelanto: 0.04

Apple Valley: 0.07

Big Bear Lake: 0.50

Cedar Glen: 2.32

Crest Park: 3.23

Cal State San Bernardino: 1.02

Chino Hills: 0.39

Cucamonga Canyon: 1.14

Deer Creek: 1.65

Elder Creek: 1.26

Helendale: 0.02

Hesperia: 0.11

Larson Ranch: 1.66

Lytle Creek: 1.95

Oak Creek Canyon: 1.62

Ontario: 0.59

Oro Grande: 0.08

Reche Canyon: 0.51

Rialto: 0.91

Running Springs: 1.56

San Antonio Heights: 1.49

Skyforest: 2.89

Victorville Landfill: 0.05

Wilson Creek: 0.66

Wildwood Canyon: 0.98

Wrightwood: 0.82

Santa Barbara County (3-day)

Buellton: 2.50

Cachuma Dam: 3.00

Carpinteria: 1.08

El Capitan Beach: 3.29

Gaviota Coast: 5.04

Hollister; 3.76

Las Cruces: 4.08

Lompoc: 2.47

Los Alamos: 1.72

Los Olivos: 2.87

Los Prietos: 3.27

Montecito Hills: 2.47

Santa Barbara: 2.47

Santa Maria: 1.18

Solvang: 2.84

Vandenberg: 1.81

San Diego County (2-day)

Carlsbad: 1.49

Chula Vista: 0.46

El Camino Del Norte: 0.57

Encinitas: 0.33

Escondido: 0.53

Fallbrook: 1.12

Fashion Valley: 0.77

Kearny Mesa: 0.54

La mesa: 0.70

Miramar Lake: 0.77

National City: 0.83

Oceanside: 0.94

Point Loma: 0.83

Poway: 0.87

Ramona: 0.79

Rancho Bernardo: 0.50

Rincon Springs: 0.88

San Diego International Airport: 0.89

San Onofre: 0.75

Santee: 0.79

Skyline Ranch: 1.08

Valley Center: 0.89

San Luis Obispo County (3-day)

Arroyo Grande: 0.06

Atascadero: 2.05

Cambria: 1.60

Davis Peak: 2.48

Lake Lopez: 1.90

Los Osos: 1.61

Morro Bay: 0.29

Nipomo: 1.48

Oceano: 1.71

Paso Robles: 0.67

Rocky Butte: 4.39

Salinas Dam:

Santa Margarita: 3.49

San Luis Obispo: 1.60

SLO Cal Poly: 2.57

Templeton: 0.68

Ventura County (3-day)

Camarillo: 0.80

CSU Channel Islands: 1.46

Fillmore: 1.63

Lake Casitas: 2.82

Lake Piru: 1.54

Matilija Canyon: 3.39

Moorpark: 0.88

Newbury Park: 0.88

Ojai: 2.13

Oxnard: 1.12

Santa Paula: 1.37

Saticoy: 1.72

Silverstrand Beach: 1.14

Simi Valley: 0.52

Thousand Oaks: 1.10

Ventura: 1.36

What they're saying:

"For Monday through Tuesday, there will be a continued threat of showers across the area as moisture rotates around the upper low offshore," said the NWS. "At this time, additional rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday will generally be around 0.25 inches or less (although northwest San Luis Obispo County could receive up to 1.00 inch). For Wednesday, as the upper low moves into Baja Mexico, it should be dry across the area. With the dry conditions and more sunshine, temperatures will rebound, but still remain below normal."

Regarding road safety, Caltrans noted that the reopening of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was "dependent on improved weather and road conditions." Additionally, the Palisades Fire recovery work zone remains open, "with crews on standby to respond to any storm impacts," according to the agency.

Evacuation warnings in effect

Why you should care:

Safety remains a primary concern as the ground is heavily saturated from previous storms.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for neighborhoods near recent burn scars due to the danger of mud and debris flows.

A public health advisory is also in effect, warning beach users "to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas," until at least 4 p.m. Monday.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro remains closed following a Christmas Day sewage flow.

Stay informed

What you can do:

Sign up for weather alerts directly for your area by tapping or clicking your county below:

To monitor evacuation statuses, the public can download the Genasys Alert app or visit genasys.com.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible and to exercise extreme caution if they must drive.

As the region transitions from heavy rain to an unsettled week, the ground remains saturated, which increases the risk of property damage even after the clouds begin to break.

The public is advised to do the following:

Inspect Drainage Paths: Ensure that gutters, downspouts, and area drains are clear of debris. Saturated soil can lead to localized flooding if runoff has nowhere to go.

Monitor Hillsides: If you live near a burn scar or steep slope, watch for signs of movement, such as new cracks in the soil or leaning fences. Saturated hillsides can shift even after the rain stops.

Check Vehicle Safety: Inspect your tires and windshield wipers. "Post-rain" roads are often covered in oils and fine silt that can make surfaces unexpectedly slick during light, misty conditions expected later in the week.

Delay Heavy Landscaping: Avoid digging or heavy yard work for at least 48 to 72 hours. Working on waterlogged soil can lead to compaction and root damage for your plants.