More than a dozen cars damaged by pothole as city rushes to make repairs



At least 15 vehicles were damaged Sunday night after a large pothole formed in Los Angeles' West Adams neighborhood following days of heavy rain across Los Angeles.

The major pothole formed around 8 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of South La Brea Avenue near Westhaven Street. Around 8:30 p.m., at least 15 vehicles had sustained damage after striking the roadway hazard. Several drivers reported sudden impacts, hearing loud popping sounds, and pulling over to find one or more blown tires. In multiple cases, vehicles had damage to more than one tire.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and temporarily blocked the street to stop additional drivers from hitting the pothole before it was coned off.



Impact across Los Angeles County

The incident is part of a broader issue affecting drivers across Los Angeles County following the latest Southern California storms.

Auto repair shops are reporting an increase in drivers seeking repairs for blown tires and bent wheels as rain-soaked roads deteriorate.

Potholes often form quickly after heavy rainfall, when water seeps into cracks in the pavement and weakens the roadway structure.

What they're saying:



The city of LA and Caltrans say crews will continue making repairs as damage is reported.

City public works officials say repair crews have been working on extended schedules since the holiday storms began to address the growing number of potholes.

How drivers can report potholes

The city says its goal is to repair reported potholes by the next business day.