Southern California hit by another storm as debris flow threat lingers in burn scar areas

The Brief Another round of rain and mountain snow will slam Southern California. The final storm of the series will also bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A warming trend is set to begin Sunday.



On Thursday, the third and final storm of the week will bring another round of strong winds, rain and mountain snow to Southern California.

What we know:

The National Weather Service said most of the Southland will see light to moderate rainfall during the morning and early afternoon.

Forecast models show the rain will first move into Ventura County before spreading into Los Angeles County, with more widespread rain in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

In local mountain communities, snow is expected at elevations of 4,000 feet and above.

"The Grapevine, the 5 corridor, as well as the 15 could be impacted by delays as well as perhaps even temporary closures due to all the snow that’s coming down," said FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan.

The latest storm will also bring chilly temperatures, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s for inland and coastal communities, low 50s in the foothills and 30s in the mountains.

The storm is expected to taper off by Thursday afternoon. As conditions clear by Friday, cooler weather will linger.

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation warnings remain in effect in the Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset Hurst burn scar zones.

Weather Alerts

Most of the region is under a wind advisory through 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Gusts up to 45 mph are expected across much of Southern California, with gusts up to 25 mph in the high desert communities," Khan said.

A winter storm warning remains in place for the San Bernardino County mountains through 9 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service warns of hazardous conditions due to winds gusting as high as 70 mph and up to an additional 10 inches of snowfall.

A high surf advisory is also in place through 10 p.m. Friday.

"Stay out of the water," Khan said.

What's next:

A warming trend is expected to begin Sunday and continue into next week.