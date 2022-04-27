California's newest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these SoCal locations

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $454 million after no lucky winner claimed Monday night’s drawing.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night - don't forget to buy your ticket by 7 p.m.

In the meantime, four lucky people became millionaires after purchasing winning scratchers at several Southern California locations, California Lottery announced.

Here are the winners, how much they won, and where they bought their scratchers (in case you're feeling lucky):

Los Angeles County:

Aaron Hall won $1,000,000 on a Winter Bucks Scratchers® ticket purchased at Vallarta Supermarket located at 38118 47th St. East in Palmdale.

Orange County:

Jesus Ramos-Urena won $2,000,000 on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 775 North East Street in Anaheim.

Mohajer Samakar also won $2,000,000 playing that same game. This lucky Instant Prize Crossword ticket came from the 7-Eleven at 6602 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine.

Peter Powers won $1,000,000 on a Gold Rush Scratchers purchased at Aliso Viejo All Hands Carwash located at 22952 Pacific Park Drive in Aliso Viejo.