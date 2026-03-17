Search underway in East LA for suspects involved in fatal hit-and-run

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday night in East Los Angeles, involving at least two separate vehicles. Police are searching for three suspects who reportedly stopped to examine the victim before fleeing the scene in a Kia. No arrests have been made and a full description of the involved vehicles remains limited.



California Highway Patrol is searching for three suspects involved in a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead in East Los Angeles late Monday night.

What we know:

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Olympic Boulevard and South Arizona Avenue, according to the CHP.

Responding officers found a man surrounded by multiple vehicles, lying on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who may have been struck by multiple vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene near East Olympic Boulevard.

According to witnesses, three individuals in one vehicle allegedly stopped to check on the victim but ultimately drove away without rendering aid or contacting authorities.

One suspect was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a Kia heading northbound on Olympic Boulevard.

What we don't know:

While one vehicle was identified as a Kia, a full description of the other involved vehicles has not been released.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the three suspects involved in the initial stop.

It remains unclear if the drivers of the other vehicles mentioned at the scene stayed to cooperate or if they are also being sought for questioning.

What's next:

The CHP is expected to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses along Olympic Boulevard to track the Kia’s path.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the collision is encouraged to contact the CHP.