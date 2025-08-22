Southern California heat wave to persist into weekend

Southern California continues to experience extreme heat, with heat advisories and extreme heat warnings in effect across the region. As temperatures soar into the nineties and triple digits, some areas may flirt with record-breaking heat. The heat alerts are expected to persist through Saturday night, with relief expected by next Tuesday.

What we know:

The area remains under the influence of a high-pressure system, leading to very hot and dry conditions. This has resulted in red flag warnings for local mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Coastal communities are experiencing temperatures in the eighties, while interior spots like Orange County are seeing highs in the nineties. The Inland Empire is facing consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures, paired with increased humidity.

Thunderstorms possible

With the heat, there's also the potential for thunderstorms in some areas.

"There are opportunities for thunderstorms across some of our mountains and our deserts," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan, highlighting the risk of flash flooding, especially in regions like Big Bear. The high deserts are experiencing temperatures around 106 degrees, with the possibility of thunderstorms in lower desert areas like the Coachella Valley.

What's next:

The heat advisories are expected to last through Saturday night, with temperatures gradually returning to normal by next week. Residents are advised to stay vigilant for weather updates, particularly regarding thunderstorms and flash flooding risks in mountainous and desert regions.

Why you should care:

Extreme heat can pose health risks, especially for vulnerable populations. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat, and be aware of potential weather changes that could impact travel plans or outdoor events.