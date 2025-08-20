SoCal forecast: State pre-deploys fire resources amid summer's most intense heat wave

The Brief Extreme heat is expected in Southern California through the weekend. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and limit their time outdoors. Several areas will experience triple-digit heat, including the valleys and foothills.



As Southern California braces for what officials are calling the most intense heat wave of the season, the Governor's Office of Emergency Management has pre-deployed additional firefighting resources due to elevated wildfire danger.

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to spike in Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties from Wednesday to Saturday. Conditions will be hot with strong winds and low humidity, which elevates the possibility of explosive fire behavior.

The National Weather Service issued widespread Extreme Heat and Red Flag warnings, as well as fire watches that go into effect on Wednesday.

"This is abnormal for this time of year," explained FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan. "This stretch of heat will also extend into the earlier part of the weekend. So, the heat alerts won't expire until Saturday night, but there's the possibility that we could extend it to Sunday."

Triple-digit heat is expected across the Antelope, San Gabriel, San Fernando, and Santa Clarita valleys, the Inland Empire and the interior portions of Ventura County, such as Simi Valley.

Local perspective:

Health officials are encouraging residents to stay hydrated and to be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

"Even fatalities are a possibility. Temperatures in vehicles in this kind of hot environment can quickly rise to lethal levels in only a matter of minutes, so never leave anyone or any pets unattended in a vehicle," said Aeriel Cohen, Ph.D. with the National Weather Service.

The extreme heat also impacts the power grid, bringing increased demand for electricity and possible rolling blackouts.

LA County issues ocean water use warning

Those looking for heat relief may consider going to the coastal communities. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised people to stay 100 feet from the water and to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

What's next:

While temperatures will remain warm, some heat relief is expected by next week.