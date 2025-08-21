Southern California could see record-breaking temps amid extreme heat

Southern California is in the midst of a significant heat wave, with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and triple digits in many communities.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect for portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Ontario, Riverside and Orange counties, and these conditions are expected to persist through Saturday night, potentially extending into Sunday. The heat wave is also increasing fire risks in local mountain areas, with humidity potentially leading to sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

What we know:

The heat wave is driven by an area of high pressure swirling around the four corners, locking in the heat and bringing a surge of monsoonal moisture. This moisture is expected to increase the chances of precipitation, particularly in mountain and desert regions. Extreme heat warnings are in place through Saturday, with heat advisories covering much of Orange County and the Inland Empire. Record-breaking temperatures are possible Thursday and Friday, with coastal communities experiencing warmer-than-normal conditions through Friday.

Cooling Centers

LA Mayor Karen Bass said hundreds of cooling centers at the city's parks and public libraries for those seeking heat relief.

Click here for more information.

What they're saying:

"We're going to add on the heat and add on additional heat alerts. Extreme heat warnings will be in place for LA and Ventura counties where temperatures will spike into the mid-90s and triple digits, all the way through Saturday night," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan.

Timeline:

Thursday and Friday: Record-breaking temperatures are possible, with coastal communities experiencing warmer-than-normal conditions.

Saturday: Interior spots in LA and Orange counties will see temperatures around 97 degrees, with valley communities reaching dangerously high temperatures of up to 107 degrees.

Weekend: Thunderstorm chances increase, with a 60-70% likelihood of scattered thunderstorms in mountain areas, potentially causing heavy downpours and dry lightning.

Monday to Wednesday: Temperatures are expected to decrease in intensity.

Why you should care:

The extreme heat poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations. Additionally, the high fire risk associated with dry lightning and increased temperatures could lead to dangerous fire conditions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and remain vigilant about fire safety.