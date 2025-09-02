Southern California weather: Hot and humid conditions persist as storms move in

The Brief High heat and humidity are expected in Southern California through the workweek. Some parts of the region will experience rain, lightning and thunderstorms. A widespread Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday.



While the Labor Day holiday marked the unofficial end of summer, hot temperatures will continue to dominate in Southern California over the next few days.

High heat and thunderstorms

What we know:

The desert Southwest is currently experiencing dynamic weather conditions with extreme heat and storm activity.

Many parts of the region will continue to see triple-digit heat, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a widespread heat advisory. The weather alert is in effect across the Inland Empire, the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, inland Orange County communities, and several communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX 11’s Maria Quiban explained the cluster of storms is moving from Arizona into California’s desert communities, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

A flood advisory was also in effect in the San Bernardino County Mountains on Tuesday morning. Due to the heavy storm cells, a widespread flood watch is in effect through Wednesday at 1 p.m. in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

What's next:

Dryer and cooler conditions are expected to return to the forecast by the weekend.