These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond

The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data.

Schools that ranked on the list demonstrated "excellent work" in one of two categories - "closing the achievement gap" and "achieving exceptional student performance."

"It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times," Thurmond said. "California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families."

Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years; therefore, awardees hold the title for two years.

Here are the Southern California schools on the list, organized by county

Los Angeles County

Stowers (Cecil B.) Elementary

Wittmann (Helen) Elementary

Cerritos Elementary

Gonsalves (Joe A.) Elementary

Repetto Elementary

Monterey Highlands Elementary

Hugo Reid Elementary

Camino Grove Elementary

Highland Oaks Elementary

Rancho Learning Center (Alternative)

Baldwin Stocker Elementary

Holly Avenue Elementary

Longley Way Elementary

Oak Mesa Elementary

El Marino Elementary

Cleminson Elementary

Richmond Street Elementary

Dunsmore Elementary

Mountain Avenue Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Monte Vista Elementary

John C. Fremont Elementary

Hermosa Beach City Elementary

Hermosa View Elementary

Wilder's Preparatory Academy Charter

La Canada Elementary

Palm Crest Elementary

Paradise Canyon Elementary

Chaparral Elementary

Lashon Academy

Goethe International Charter

Renaissance Arts Academy

Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary

Westwood Charter Elementary

Granada Hills Charter

Larchmont Charter

Science Academy STEM Magnet

Richland Avenue Elementary

Canyon Charter Elementary

Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary

Meadows Avenue Elementary

Pacific Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Soleado Elementary

Vista Grande Elementary

Silver Spur Elementary

Rancho Vista Elementary

Dapplegray Elementary

Sierra Madre Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Birney Elementary

Rosemead Elementar

Mildred B. Janson Elementary

Carver Elementary

Valentine Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

West Creek Academy

Arroyo Vista Elementary

Monterey Hills Elementary

Marengo Elementary

Joseph Arnold Elementary

Hickory Elementary

Towers Elementary

Anza Elementary

Collegewood Elementary

Leonard G. Westhoff Elementary

Evergreen Elementary

Walnut Elementary

Maple Hill ElementaryDa Vinci Connect

Orange County

Olinda Elementary

BOUSD Online Academy

Brea Country Hills Elementary

Oxford Preparatory Academy - South Orange County

Los Coyotes Elementary

Margaret Landell Elementary

Plavan (Urbain H.) Elementary

Laguna Road Elementary

Acacia Elementary

Hermosa Drive Elementary

Robert C. Fisler Elementary

Beechwood Elementary

Sunset Lane Elementary

A. G. Cook Elementary

Ethan B. Allen Elementary

S. A. Moffett Elementary

Stonegate Elementary

Santiago Hills Elementary

Irvine Unified School District Virtual Academy

Alternative Education-San Joaquin High

Vista Verde

Brywood Elementary

Jack L. Weaver Elementary

Rossmoor Elementary

Francis Hopkinson Elementary

Oxford Preparatory Academy - Saddleback Valley

Orange County Classical Academy

Bryant Ranch Elementary

Brookhaven Elementary

Lakeview Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Myford Elementary

Tustin Memorial Elementary

Hicks Canyon Elementary

Red Hill Elementary

Orchard Hills

Schroeder Elementary

San Bernardino County

Hidden Trails Elementary

Helendale Elementary

Excel Academy Charter

Inland Leaders Charter

San Diego County

Ocean Air

Sage Canyon

Ashley Falls Elementary

Sycamore Ridge

Carmel Del Mar Elementary

El Camino Creek Elementary

Capri Elementary

Classical Academy

Heritage K-8 Charter

JCS - Mountain Oaks

Elite Academic Academy - Mountain Empire

Classical Academy Vista

Scripps Elementary

Mt. Everest Academy

Innovations Academy

Carmel Creek Elementary

Solana Highlands Elementary

Solana Pacific Elementary

Skyline Elementary

Solana Ranch Elementary

Excel Academy Charter

Ventura County