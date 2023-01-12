These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond
The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data.
Schools that ranked on the list demonstrated "excellent work" in one of two categories - "closing the achievement gap" and "achieving exceptional student performance."
"It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times," Thurmond said. "California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families."
Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years; therefore, awardees hold the title for two years.
Here are the Southern California schools on the list, organized by county
Los Angeles County
- Stowers (Cecil B.) Elementary
- Wittmann (Helen) Elementary
- Cerritos Elementary
- Gonsalves (Joe A.) Elementary
- Repetto Elementary
- Monterey Highlands Elementary
- Hugo Reid Elementary
- Camino Grove Elementary
- Highland Oaks Elementary
- Rancho Learning Center (Alternative)
- Baldwin Stocker Elementary
- Holly Avenue Elementary
- Longley Way Elementary
- Oak Mesa Elementary
- El Marino Elementary
- Cleminson Elementary
- Richmond Street Elementary
- Dunsmore Elementary
- Mountain Avenue Elementary
- Valley View Elementary
- Monte Vista Elementary
- John C. Fremont Elementary
- Hermosa Beach City Elementary
- Hermosa View Elementary
- Wilder's Preparatory Academy Charter
- La Canada Elementary
- Palm Crest Elementary
- Paradise Canyon Elementary
- Chaparral Elementary
- Lashon Academy
- Goethe International Charter
- Renaissance Arts Academy
- Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary
- Westwood Charter Elementary
- Granada Hills Charter
- Larchmont Charter
- Science Academy STEM Magnet
- Richland Avenue Elementary
- Canyon Charter Elementary
- Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary
- Meadows Avenue Elementary
- Pacific Elementary
- Stevenson Ranch Elementary
- Pico Canyon Elementary
- Oak Hills Elementary
- Soleado Elementary
- Vista Grande Elementary
- Silver Spur Elementary
- Rancho Vista Elementary
- Dapplegray Elementary
- Sierra Madre Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Birney Elementary
- Rosemead Elementar
- Mildred B. Janson Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Valentine Elementary
- Charles Helmers Elementary
- West Creek Academy
- Arroyo Vista Elementary
- Monterey Hills Elementary
- Marengo Elementary
- Joseph Arnold Elementary
- Hickory Elementary
- Towers Elementary
- Anza Elementary
- Collegewood Elementary
- Leonard G. Westhoff Elementary
- Evergreen Elementary
- Walnut Elementary
- Maple Hill ElementaryDa Vinci Connect
Orange County
- Olinda Elementary
- BOUSD Online Academy
- Brea Country Hills Elementary
- Oxford Preparatory Academy - South Orange County
- Los Coyotes Elementary
- Margaret Landell Elementary
- Plavan (Urbain H.) Elementary
- Laguna Road Elementary
- Acacia Elementary
- Hermosa Drive Elementary
- Robert C. Fisler Elementary
- Beechwood Elementary
- Sunset Lane Elementary
- A. G. Cook Elementary
- Ethan B. Allen Elementary
- S. A. Moffett Elementary
- Stonegate Elementary
- Santiago Hills Elementary
- Irvine Unified School District Virtual Academy
- Alternative Education-San Joaquin High
- Vista Verde
- Brywood Elementary
- Jack L. Weaver Elementary
- Rossmoor Elementary
- Francis Hopkinson Elementary
- Oxford Preparatory Academy - Saddleback Valley
- Orange County Classical Academy
- Bryant Ranch Elementary
- Brookhaven Elementary
- Lakeview Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Myford Elementary
- Tustin Memorial Elementary
- Hicks Canyon Elementary
- Red Hill Elementary
- Orchard Hills
- Schroeder Elementary
San Bernardino County
- Hidden Trails Elementary
- Helendale Elementary
- Excel Academy Charter
- Inland Leaders Charter
San Diego County
- Ocean Air
- Sage Canyon
- Ashley Falls Elementary
- Sycamore Ridge
- Carmel Del Mar Elementary
- El Camino Creek Elementary
- Capri Elementary
- Classical Academy
- Heritage K-8 Charter
- JCS - Mountain Oaks
- Elite Academic Academy - Mountain Empire
- Classical Academy Vista
- Scripps Elementary
- Mt. Everest Academy
- Innovations Academy
- Carmel Creek Elementary
- Solana Highlands Elementary
- Solana Pacific Elementary
- Skyline Elementary
- Solana Ranch Elementary
- Excel Academy Charter
Ventura County
- Wildwood Elementary
- Sycamore Canyon
- Westlake Elementary
- Banyan Elementary
- Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences
- Lang Ranch
- Aspen Elementary
- School District Meadows Arts and Technology Elementary
- Oak Hills Elementary
- Red Oak Elementary
- Camarillo Academy of Progressive Education
- River Oaks Academy