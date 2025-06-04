Southern California Catholic ministries embrace inclusion under new papacy

As Pope Leo XIV begins his leadership of the Catholic Church, some ministries in Southern California are reaffirming their decades-long mission to create inclusive spaces—especially for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

One group, based in Long Beach, has been doing this work for nearly 40 years.

Legacy Of inclusion In Long Beach

At this year’s Long Beach Pride, amid the rainbow flags and joyful celebrations, the group "Comunidad" from St. Matthew’s Catholic Church marked nearly four decades of outreach.

As the first LGBTQ+ Catholic ministry in the region, it continues to provide a space for both faith and fellowship.

These ministries aim to offer both spiritual and community support, ranging from Bible studies to hikes, socials, book clubs, and movie nights.

Archdiocese-Wide Efforts Rooted in History

Behind Los Angeles General Medical Center, at the St. Camillus Catholic Spiritual Center, Fr. Chris Ponnet has led LGBTQ+ ministry efforts within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for decades. He remembers how it all began.

"The ministry is now called the Catholic Ministry with Lesbian and Gay Persons and the focus has always been to create parish-based support and inclusiveness," said Fr. Ponnet.

He recalled how the group formed during the height of the AIDS crisis.

"It was very similar to COVID. In that early period of the eighties and nineties most people were dying, so it was a lot of support around people dying."

Today, their work continues and expands across dozens of parishes with active ministries and chaplains committed to welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics into parish life.

"For me it’s like ‘let God do God’s thing, let the Holy Spirit do the Holy Spirit’s thing,’ and I’m there to just journey with and not be judgmental," Chaplain Nick Jordan explained.

What They're Saying

As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, hopes are high that he will continue to promote a spirit of listening and inclusion.

"He’s going to be listening to parents who love their kids so desperately and want them to remain in the church," said Fr. Ponnet. "I think Pope Leo goes into his papacy as a rooted, theological, biblical bishop, but he also comes from a pastoral perspective and I think that is where Francis also came."

Where It Stands

There are currently 25 parishes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles with active LGBTQ+ ministries.

These groups continue to focus on providing safe and welcoming environments for all LGBTQ+ individuals, their families, and allies to experience the love of God through liturgy, outreach, education, and fellowship.

More information on the Catholic Ministry with Lesbian and Gay Persons is available at cmlgp.org.