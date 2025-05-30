WeHo Pride 2025 kicks off with free music festival at West Hollywood Park

The Brief West Hollywood's three-day Pride Weekend kicks off Friday evening with a free music festival headlined by Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris. The weekend will feature numerous events, including additional music performances by Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Paris Hilton, a Street Fair, the Women's Freedom Festival, and the annual Dyke March. The festivities will culminate with the annual Pride Parade on Sunday, May 30, starting at noon and featuring celebrity "Parade Icons."



West Hollywood is gearing up for its annual three-day Pride Weekend, kicking off Friday evening with a free music festival.

The celebration promises a packed schedule of events, including headline musical acts, a street fair, a women's freedom festival, a dyke march, and the grand Pride Parade on Sunday.

What we know:

West Hollywood's annual three-day Pride Weekend is set to begin Friday evening with a free music festival at West Hollywood Park, starting at 6 p.m.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will headline this initial concert, joined by Qveen Herby, Jamie Fine, Venessa Michaels with special guest Kaleena Zanders, and the return of the Drag Queen Lip Sync Battle Royale with special guest Bruno.

The music festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday, featuring headliners such as Lizzo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, Honey Dijon, and Paris Hilton.

Timeline:

Friday Evening (6 p.m. onwards): The Pride Weekend begins with a free music festival at West Hollywood Park, headlined by Maren Morris.

Saturday (11 a.m.): A special free preview performance of "Natural HERstory: The Drag Musical" will be presented at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park.

Saturday (Noon to 5:30 p.m.): The Women's Freedom Festival, featuring emerging LGBTQ women, non-binary musicians, comedians, poets, and activists, will take place at the Celebration Stage on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive.

Saturday (6 p.m.): Following the Women's Freedom Festival, the annual motorcycle-led Dyke March will commence along Santa Monica Boulevard.

Saturday & Sunday: The WeHo Pride Street Fair will take over a portion of Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive, offering live performances, community group booths, exhibitors, and entertainment. The main music festival at West Hollywood Park will also continue.

Sunday (Noon): WeHo Pride Weekend will conclude with the annual Pride Parade, featuring music, dancing, floats, and marching contingents. The parade will begin at Crescent Heights Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard and travel westbound along Santa Monica Boulevard into the Rainbow District to Robertson Boulevard.

Sunday (12:30 p.m.): The parade will be live-streamed on KTLA+, the station's mobile app, and KTLA.com.

Sunday (7 p.m.): "Ground in Pride," an outdoor wellness event described as a "queer sunset sound-movement experience," will take place at Plummer Park's Vista Lawn, starting with a gentle yoga class and concluding with a sound bath.

Parade Icons:

The Parade Icons for this year's WeHo Pride Parade include actress Cara Delevingne, Emmy-nominated actress and filmmaker Nava Mau, "Love on the Spectrum" star Pari Kim, and former UCLA and Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe.