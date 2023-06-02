South LA taco stand robberies under investigation

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were working to determine whether a series of taco stand robberies in South Los Angeles were connected.

LAPD officials said the two robberies occurred about a mile from one another and within the same hour.

One of the robberies occurred at the intersection of 92nd Street and Central Avenue in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood around 1 a.m. Friday.

The taco stand workers said the suspects walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. They said the suspect proceeded to point the gun at customers before they took off with an estimated $1,000 in cash.

Employees at another taco stand at 103rd Street and Compton Avenue in Watts reported a robbery and the suspects matched a similar description. They were also held up at gunpoint and the suspects got away with a cash box with about $700 in it.

The suspects were last seen running westbound on 103rd Street.

Earlier this week, a third taco stand about five minutes from the Watts location was robbed. However, the suspect in that case had a different description.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired in the incidents.

