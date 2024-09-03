3 men shot at El Kalua Night Club in Huntington Park

Three men were wounded after shots were fired at El Kalua Night Club in Huntington Park overnight, officials said.

An official with the Huntington Park Police Department said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was an argument inside the business that escalated into a shooting.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition while the third victim was critical.

A description of the suspect was not available and remains at large.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Huntington Park PD.