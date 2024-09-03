Pedestrian killed on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

Authorities were investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the incident started as a minor traffic collision. When one of the crash victims got out of their vehicle, they were struck and killed by another car.

Video from SkyFOX showed traffic was impacted on the northbound and southbound lanes at Winnetka Avenue, and that officials were also taking away two lanes in each direction.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes.

No further information was immediately released.