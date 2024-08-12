Man shot to death during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities continue investigating a deadly shooting that occurred during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Los Angeles Police Departments responded to an area near 89th Street and Broadway, where they found a man deceased at the scene.
While investigators confirmed a street takeover was happening at the time, they have not said if the shooting and the takeover were connected.
The name of the shooting victim has not been released. He was described by officials as a man between 40 and 50 years old.
No further information was available.