Man shot to death during street takeover in South LA

By
Published  August 12, 2024 8:04am PDT
South Los Angeles
The street takeover in South LA may have contributed to a man's shooting death overnight.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities continue investigating a deadly shooting that occurred during a street takeover in South Los Angeles

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Los Angeles Police Departments responded to an area near 89th Street and Broadway, where they found a man deceased at the scene. 

While investigators confirmed a street takeover was happening at the time, they have not said if the shooting and the takeover were connected. 

The name of the shooting victim has not been released. He was described by officials as a man between 40 and 50 years old. 

No further information was available. 