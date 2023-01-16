LAPD arrests suspect in Christmas night street takeover death that killed nursing student

At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, the LAPD announced Monday.

Guajaca was killed around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, she was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, watching the street takeover. That's when the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts lost control and veered into the crowd, hitting Guajaca and several others. Guajaca was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. Several others were injured.

LAPD said the driver abandoned the car and ran away.

"My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much," her brother Louie Guajaca wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. "She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with around and have family time. She was the rock to our family."

Other family told FOX 11 that Elyzza Guajaca was in nursing school and worked at the Los Angeles International Airport. She fell in love with car culture after the first "Fast and Furious" movie came out, and loved events like the one she went to the night she died.

While the LAPD did not release any information about the suspect they arrested, the department is expected to provide more updates about the case during a press conference Tuesday morning.

LAPD said it's still searching for two suspects in this case.

