Bystander hit and killed by car in LA street takeover

Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a bystander in attendance at a street takeover in Hyde Park on Christmas. 

The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was killed during a collision with the driver of a car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection, police said. 

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. 

No other details from police were immediately available. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police.