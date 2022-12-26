Bystander hit and killed by car in LA street takeover

Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a bystander in attendance at a street takeover in Hyde Park on Christmas.

The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was killed during a collision with the driver of a car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

No other details from police were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.