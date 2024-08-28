Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver at dangerous South LA intersection

Authorities were investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles overnight.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the scene on the 7900 block of Alameda Street, where a man riding a BMX bike was struck by a wrong-way driver.

Los Angeles County Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead after being struck on the sidewalk near the intersection of Alameda and Nadeau streets just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver was going in the wrong direction on Alameda Street when the vehicle jumped the sidewalk and struck the bicyclist before speeding off. A gray and black backpack and a cell phone belonging to the victim were also found near the bright green bike.

The intersection of Alameda and Nadeau streets has been the site of several hit-and-run crashes in recent years, resulting in serious injuries or death. In 2021 an innocent pedestrian was killed at the intersection by a hit-and-run driver on the morning of Jan. 25.

Authorities spent hours early Wednesday morning canvassing the area for potential witnesses and cameras. No further information on the suspect's vehicle was provided.