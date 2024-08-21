Suspect arrested in fatal North Hollywood hit-and-run

A suspect was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old woman in North Hollywood.

Leyda Medina was walking within a marked crosswalk in the area of Victory Blvd. and Beck Ave. around 7 p.m. on August 16, when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard.

Medina died at the scene. The driver fled on foot, police said.

According to LAPD, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 50-year-old Oleg Bocharov, was arrested August 20. He was booked at the Van Nuys jail for felony hit-and-run causing death.

The family has created a GoFundMe account.