Comedian Perry Kurtz killed in Tarzana hit-and-run crash; teen suspect arrested

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested and booked Friday morning after investigators allege he struck and killed comedian Perry Kurtz in Los Angeles' Tarzana neighborhood. He was 73-years-old.

Comedian Perry Kurtz performs onstage during Max Events Presents Roosevelt Comedy Show At The Roosevelt Theater at The Hollywood Roosevelt on September 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The suspect was identified as Nathon Jaimes, a Reseda resident.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 11:30 p.m., a 73-year-old man was crossing the street at Ventura Boulevard and Melvin Avenue, when a car driven by the teen hit him. When first responders arrived, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Kurtz was identified as the victim by the LA County Medical Examiner Friday morning.

About an hour after the crash, an alert witness contacted authorities after they observed something out of the ordinary in an area on Ventura Blvd. and Vanalden Ave., about a half mile from the crime scene. They said the suspect’s vehicle was oddly parked with a broken windshield.

When LAPD officials arrived, the vehicle matched the description of the one that was caught on security cameras running over Kurtz earlier in the night.