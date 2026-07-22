Los Angeles homelessness expected to rise 3.5%, sources say ahead of LAHSA count

The Brief Sources say Los Angeles’ population of people experiencing homelessness is expected to increase about 3.5% when LAHSA releases its latest count Friday. Sources say the number of people living on the street increased by around 8%, while some residents say conditions remain a visible concern. Mayor Karen Bass attributed the expected increase to federal and state funding cuts, rising costs and a lack of services.



The number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles is expected to increase this year after two consecutive years of declines, according to multiple sources familiar with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s latest point-in-time count.

Sources tell FOX 11 the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles is expected to rise roughly 3.5% from last year, bringing the city’s population of people experiencing homelessness back near 2024 levels. LAHSA is scheduled to release the official results Friday.

One source familiar with the numbers said the 3.5% figure includes those in shelters, but the number of people living on the street increased by around 8%.

The expected increase comes after Los Angeles reported historic reductions in homelessness over the past two years.

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Some downtown residents say the official numbers reflect what they have been seeing firsthand.

"I don’t listen to numbers. My eyes are better than numbers," one resident said.

Another resident said conditions have improved in some areas, but challenges remain.

"I see a lot going on within the streets that has helped people get inside," the resident said.

Mayor Karen Bass said last week she was concerned the latest count could show an increase, citing funding reductions and changes affecting homelessness programs.

"I’m definitely concerned. We’ve been concerned this last year the numbers might go up because of the cuts we’ve experienced," Bass said.

Bass said reductions in federal and state funding, along with a lack of services, have made it more difficult to continue reducing homelessness.

In a statement Wednesday, Bass said the city reduced homelessness by 13% since 2023, moved thousands of people into interim housing through her Inside Safe program and housed more than 1,000 veterans experiencing homelessness.

"For two years straight, we drove down homelessness by historic margins — but as expected, last year our efforts ultimately couldn’t keep up with policies and funding cuts on the federal and state levels," Bass said.

Bass blamed rising costs and cuts to safety net programs for increasing pressure on vulnerable residents.

"The Trump Administration has driven up the cost of gas, groceries, and rent — pushing more families to the edge — and slashed critical safety net funding," Bass said.

She also pointed to a state funding reduction of more than $70 million that she said impacted efforts to keep people housed.

"The lack of adequate services continues to be a real problem and a contributing factor to people cycling in and out of homelessness," Bass said.

The mayor also said many of those services are controlled by Los Angeles County.

Meanwhile, downtown residents and neighborhood leaders say the crisis remains visible.

Near Pershing Square, residents point to open-air drug use, trash and other quality-of-life concerns.

On South Hope Street, several vacant buildings have repeatedly caught fire. Residents and neighborhood leaders say people living in the vacant buildings may be connected to some of the incidents.

"It’s people experiencing homelessness more than likely, trying to keep warm or cooking up something to eat," one resident said.

Jens Midthun, president of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council, said abandoned properties are adding to the challenges.

"These are nuisance properties. There’s not enough inspectors, there’s not enough funding for these programs. They’re not operating in a way that is acceptable to the neighborhood," Midthun said.

Midthun said downtown continues to carry a significant share of the homelessness crisis.

"Downtown, we face the brunt of it. Downtown is the heart of the homelessness crisis," he said.

When the official LAHSA report is released, sources say some council districts will report a decline in homelessness, while others will report an increase.