SoFi and Uber Eats team up to shorten concession stand lines at the stadium
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, announced a partnership that will allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines.
Starting Sunday, Sept. 10, for the LA Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins game, concession stands throughout the stadium will feature a dedicated lane for guests who pre-order food and drinks through the Uber Eats app.
The experience will help fans avoid cumbersome lines and get back to the action on the field, or the performance on the stage, more quickly and efficiently.
This partnership will be the largest implementation of an Uber Eats program at a sports venue to-date. The food delivery platform previously expanded into MLB, NBA and MLS venues.
Pick-up locations within the stadium are marked with green Uber Eats signage and can be found in sections 200, 300 and 400/500.
To use the Uber Eats app at SoFi Stadium, simply:
- Open the Uber Eats app,
- Select your seating section. Available dining options will pop up,
- When your order is ready, you will receive a notification to skip the line and pick it up,
- Head to the dedicated Uber Eats lane at the concession stand,
- Enjoy the rest of the game or show with your favorite meal!