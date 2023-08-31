Beyoncé tour expected to have massive impact on LA economy

article

They call it the "Beyoncé bump" - when businesses benefit when the Queen Bey comes to town.

Friday night, Beyoncé opens at SoFi Stadium for a three-night run as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

WWE brought in the big bucks, and Swifties also came to play big.

But now it's Beyoncé's turn to bump up the local economy.

Christian Martin is a second-generation Inglewood restaurateur.

Martin's Cocina and Cantina opened about a year after SoFi Stadium's first big event.

It's just one of six businesses his family owns in Inglewood.

Inglewood's Mayor James T. Butts can put it in dollars and cents how big events have changed the city's economy.

So when Beyoncé hits the stage this weekend, fans may go home with fond memories of the queen - and Inglewood.