Montebello-area parents claim children were sexually harassed by elementary school classmates

Mothers wearing masks to protect their identities tell FOX 11 that their children have been bullied and sexually harassed.

They claim the Montebello Unified School District has done nothing to protect their children.

"My daughter was sexually assaulted and severely bullied at Washington Elementary School. She was kicked in the vagina by a fellow classmate and her chest was groped by the fellow student," said one parent.

"The community needs to know what's going on in the Montebello Unified School District Schools," said another mother.

That parent's 10-year-old son, who attended a different school within the same district, is also alleged to be sexually assaulted by a male classmate while in the boy's restroom.

"He was threatening to pull my pants down, or he'd hit me," he told FOX 11.

His mother explains further in detail.

"He [alleged abuser] proceeded to putting his private area on my son's behind, and then he proceeded to putting his private area in my son's mouth," she said.

Both mothers filed complaints and police reports, but so far, they say the alleged abusers are still at the schools.

The parents tell us they plan to continue protesting outside the school district's office until they get justice for their children.

Montebello Unified School District released the following statement in response to one of the parents' allegations: