SoCal Honda Dealers offering free gas for Thanksgiving travel week

article

Two words - free gas.

Travelers hitting the roads this Thanksgiving holiday week can get complimentary gas thanks to SoCal Honda Dealers.

"Helpful Honda" people will be visiting gas stations in several Southern California cities including Gardena, Burbank, Pasadena, and more.

On Tuesday, cars were seen lining up for free gas at a Shell gas station in Burbank.

SoCal Honda Dealers is offering free gas to lucky drivers this week for Thanksgiving.

Honda and non-Honda drivers are eligible to get free gas, but locations are limited to the first 100 drivers.

SUGGESTED: Thanksgiving travel rush: Here are some tips to navigate through it

Here are the dates and cities where free gas will be offered in our area:

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Pasadena

Friday, Nov. 24: Santa Ana

You can get hints of where the "Helpful Honda people" will be by following them on Facebook.

The number of people traveling 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving is expected to reach 55.4 million this week, a slight increase over last year, according to AAA projections.

Traffic is anticipated to peak on Wednesday, the day before the holiday. The worst time to be on the road will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day, according to INRIX, a transportation data and insights provider.